Jimmy Kimmel tricked Toronto Raptors fans into hyping up their team’s rival in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew asked random Raptors fans on the streets of Toronto to praise their team for a spoof ABC promo in a video that aired Monday night.

But they then flipped the script and asked the same fans to hail their opponents after spinning them a line about not being able to get to California to film footage of Warriors fans representing their side.