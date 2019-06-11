Jimmy Kimmel tricked Toronto Raptors fans into hyping up their team’s rival in the 2019 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors.
The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” crew asked random Raptors fans on the streets of Toronto to praise their team for a spoof ABC promo in a video that aired Monday night.
But they then flipped the script and asked the same fans to hail their opponents after spinning them a line about not being able to get to California to film footage of Warriors fans representing their side.
Most of the Raptors fans took some convincing to betray their team, but by the end of the comedy bit, they were all donning the opposing side’s colours and rooting for “the south” ― even if it did cause a bit of a commotion.
This isn’t the first time Kimmel’s crew had some fun with Raptors fans. Last week, they released a video filmed in Toronto showing how Canadians trash talk, which did a great job of revealing how nice Canadians are.
