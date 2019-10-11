Canada's Job Market Appears 'Vaccinated Against Global Economic Flu'

Westend61 via Getty Images

TORONTO ― After several strong years, the experts have been calling for a slowdown in Canada's job market. But so far, it hasn't arrived. Statistics Canada reported Friday the country added 54,000 jobs in September, piling on top of the 81,000 jobs gained the month before and pushing the unemployment rate down to 5.5 per cent. The country gained 70,000 full-time jobs while shedding 16,000 part-time positions.

“Canada’s labour market seems to have been vaccinated against the global economic flu going around,” CIBC economist Avery Shenfeld wrote in a client note. But Shenfeld noted the “composition” of the job gains “wasn’t ideal” ― namely, the jobs were concentrated in one sector, health care, and much of the hiring was done by government. Private-sector employment fell by 21,000. Still, with the jobless rate near decade lows, wages are finally beginning to pick up, rising 4.3 per cent over the past year ― a number some economists suggested is “suspiciously” high, meaning they suspect a statistical error.