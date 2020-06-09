Warchi via Getty Images

A new forecast has good news for the millions of Canadians who lost their jobs in the pandemic: With lockdowns ending, the country is about to see a massive (re-)hiring spree. Canada will add 1.75 million jobs in June and July, U.K.-based Capital Economics predicted in a report issued Tuesday. "That would be a big improvement but, together with May's gain, would only make up 68 per cent of the drop from February to April, with almost one million people still out of work," senior Canada economist Stephen Brown wrote.

While Capital Economics didn’t break down their forecast by gender, they did break it down by industry, and it showed that industries dominated by men ― particularly construction ― are set to recover faster. “The surprising resilience of housing starts and local government efforts to boost spending suggests construction employment will be back near its pre-virus levels relatively quickly,” Brown wrote. But sectors where women are over-represented, such as accommodation and food services, will see a slower rebound, according to Brown’s forecast. That has been the case so far. Canada added 290,000 jobs in May, but men more than doubled women’s job growth that month, with the number of employed men rising 2.3 per cent, while the number of employed women rose by 1.1 per cent. While those more female-oriented sectors “are unlikely to rise to anywhere near pre-virus levels ... they should still contribute meaningfully to the coming rebound,” Brown wrote.