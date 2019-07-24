Chris Wattie/Reuters Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould testifies in front of the House of Commons justice committee in Ottawa on Feb. 27, 2019.

VANCOUVER — A book by former federal justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould will be released on Sept. 20, according to her publisher.

The book, which is titled From Where I Stand: Rebuilding Indigenous Nations for a Stronger Canada, will be released by Purich Books — part of the University of British Columbia Press.

They say in a news release that it’s a timely, forthright, impassioned and optimistic book for all Canadians.

It urges Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to build on the momentum of the reconciliation journey or risk losing progress.

Wilson-Raybould is now an Independent MP for Vancouver Granville and has served as a British Columbia Regional Chief, in addition to her roles as minister of justice and attorney general for Canada.