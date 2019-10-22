Jimmy Jeong/THE CANADIAN PRESS Jody Wilson-Raybould celebrates her election win in Vancouver on Oct. 21, 2019.

VANCOUVER — Former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould has been successful in her bid to get re-elected as an Independent candidate in Vancouver Granville. Wilson-Raybould quit Justin Trudeau’s cabinet after she accused the prime minister and his office of inappropriately pressuring her as the attorney general to intervene in the criminal prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin on corruption charges. Wilson-Raybould’s decision to leave cabinet was followed by her colleague Jane Philpott, who failed in her attempt to win as an Independent in the Ontario riding of Markham-Stouffville. The two politicians supported one another at events throughout the campaign.

Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS Jane Philpott reacts as she speaks to supporters after losing her Markham-Stouffville seat on Oct. 21, 2019.

Trudeau eventually kicked both women out of the Liberal caucus and many of their supporters saw it as vindication when the federal ethics commissioner concluded that Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act by improperly pressuring Wilson-Raybould to stop the prosecution of SNC-Lavalin. After trailing in early results, dozens of supporters erupted in cheers when Wilson-Raybould pulled into first place ahead of her closest challengers, Conservative Zach Segal and Liberal Taleeb Noormohamed. Wilson-Raybould won the seat handily for the Liberals in 2015. She pledged throughout her campaign to do politics differently through a non-partisan approach, a message that was backed by the support of Green Leader Elizabeth May at a rally in September.