Joe Biden Officially Secures Enough Electors To Become 46th U.S. President

Joe Biden has officially secured enough electoral votes to become the next president of the United States. Biden crossed the Electoral College’s 270-vote threshold on Monday, confirming his win in the Nov. 7 election. States will continue to report elector tallies Monday evening, and they will be officially tallied during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6. Just as he did in election projections, state certifications, recounts and numerous lawsuits, Donald Trump lost. “In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” Biden plans to say during a speech Monday night, according to prepared remarks. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact.”

Under normal circumstances, this step in the process would not be big news, as the clear loser would have already conceded. But Trump — who got nearly 7 million fewer votes than Biden, and has not raised a single credible voting irregularity — has refused to acknowledge his defeat, and has desperately tried to overturn the results. Before and after Election Day, Trump cast doubt on the integrity of the U.S. voting system, repeatedly and baselessly calling mail-in ballots fraudulent. Trump’s campaign filed dozens of election lawsuits in multiple states, losing nearly all 60 of them. It’s unclear whether the electoral votes will influence congressional Republicans, most of whom are following Trump’s lead in claiming that election results are still up in the air. “This year, it seems as if Joe Biden has had to be declared the winner of the presidential election again and again and again ― and still, our Republican colleagues have not fully come to grips with that reality,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday on the Senate floor. “Just how many times does President Trump have to lose before rank-and-file Republicans, before most senators, acknowledge that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States?” Some Republican senators cautiously acknowledged Biden as the next president after he passed the 270 mark. “As soon as he crosses the 270 vote threshold ― I mean, there are still a couple of last steps in the process ― but in my view that’s how in this country we decide presidential elections, that’s our Constitution, and I believe in following the Constitution,” Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters Monday.

I'm pretty sure that Donald is extremely tired of Joe Biden's winning.



Congratulations--yet again--to President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.#January20th2021 — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 14, 2020