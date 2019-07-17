Joe Fresh/Loblaws Companies Limited This image of Joe Fresh brand baby sun hats was posted on the company's website as a product recall.

OTTAWA — Health Canada has issued a recall on Joe Fresh brand baby sun hats because of a potential choking hazard.

The government agency says the loop fastener on the hats, which come in a variety of colours and patterns, may detach and pose a choking hazard.

The recall affects roughly 64,100 hats that were sold across the country between January and June of this year.