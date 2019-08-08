Facebook/Joe Peschisolido Liberal MP Joe Peschisolido is shown in an undated photo from his Facebook page.

OTTAWA — The federal ethics watchdog has launched an investigation into allegations that Liberal MP Joe Peschisolido failed to update his public records when the Law Society of B.C. took control of his law firm earlier this year.

Ethics commissioner Mario Dion confirmed in a letter to Conservative MP Peter Kent, who requested the inquiry, that he is looking into the matter.

Federal ethics rules require MPs to report any material changes to their investments and other private interests within 60 days.

The disclosure summary for Peschisolido, the MP for the Vancouver-area riding of Steveston—Richmond East, still lists him as the sole owner of the Peschisolido Law Corporation, even though the Law Society of B.C. appointed a custodian to wind up the real estate law practice in April.