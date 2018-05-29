76ers Star Joel Embiid Dunks All Over Regular Joes In Pickup Game

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is here to crush your hoop dreams.

The 7-foot center has been making the rounds at Philadelphia playground courts recently, giving locals a chance to ball with the best, a CBS affiliate reported.

But wannabes, take note: Embiid takes no prisoners.

On Monday he was filmed dunking all over some players. In one sequence, he threw the ball off a defender’s face and then slammed it through windmill style.