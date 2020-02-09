John Baird Says He's Considering Running For Conservative Leadership

OTTAWA — Conservative heavyweight John Baird has confirmed he’s thinking about throwing his hat into the federal party’s leadership ring. The former minister told Global’s “The West Block” on Sunday that’s he’s taking calls and weighing his options. Baird, who served as a senior minister in Stephen Harper’s government, is being urged to run by Conservatives who are dissatisfied with the current lineup, in which his former cabinet colleague, Peter MacKay, is presumed to be the front-runner. The pressure on Baird has ramped up amid some early stumbles by MacKay’s campaign.

THE CANADIAN PRESS John Baird and Peter MacKay speak to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 22, 2011.

Baird says he wants to contribute to creating what he calls “a true blue” agenda that can appeal to voters in all corners of the country. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney last week confirmed that he’d talked about the leadership to Baird, whom he praised as an experienced, bilingual, principled Conservative who would make “a very compelling candidate.” “Obviously, I appreciate the comments made by Premier Kenney,” Baird told “The West Block” host Mercedes Stephenson. “I think like all Conservative party activists, I’m obviously taking calls, weighing my options and haven’t made any decisions.... I haven’t ruled anything out but obviously it’s getting late into the contest so we’ll take it one day at a time.” To get on the ballot, leadership hopefuls have until Feb. 27 to come up with 1,000 signatures of party members and $25,000 — the first instalment on the required 3,000 signatures and $200,000 registration fee. Baird had been chairing Pierre Poilievre’s leadership campaign, until the Ottawa MP pulled out last month.

The Canadian Press John Baird at Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 21, 2012.