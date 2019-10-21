Brexit Battle Continues As U.K. House Speaker Blocks Vote On Johnson’s Deal

LONDON — U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow has thwarted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s attempt to hold a meaningful vote on his Brexit divorce deal. The prime minister had hoped to ask British MPs to vote Monday on the agreement he struck with the European Union (EU) last week, but the Speaker ruled it would break Commons rules for the government to ask MPs to vote on the same proposal twice. In March, Bercow blocked Theresa May’s bid to hold a third meaningful vote on her deal for the same reason when she was prime minister. The Commons considered Johnson’s deal at the emergency sitting on Saturday and decided to amend it to force the prime minister to request an extension to Article 50, which triggered the withdrawal process. Bercow said the motion debated on Saturday was “in substance the same” as the one the government wanted MPs to vote on Monday. MPs decided to withhold formal approval for Johnson’s deal until the legislation needed to write it into British law has passed.

The focus will now move to the government bringing its Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) before MPs, with a vote on its second reading due on Tuesday. Johnson will be able to keep his promise of taking the U.K. out of the EU by Oct. 31 if he can pass the WAB by then. But he faces another hurdle as MPs could choose to block the government from fast-tracking the bill. Opposition MPs are also expected to try and amend the legislation, including attempts to attach a provision that Johnson’s deal be subjected to a referendum and that the U.K. remain in a customs union with the EU. Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay urged lawmakers to support the bill more than three years after British voters narrowly voted to leave the EU. “This is the chance to leave the EU with a deal on Oct. 31,” he said. “If Parliament wants to respect the referendum, it must back the bill.”

U.K. House of Commons via AP/CP U.K. House Speaker John Bercow gestures in the Commons in London on Monday after the British government's request for a meaningful vote on the new Brexit deal with the EU was rejected.