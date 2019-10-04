POLITICS
10/04/2019 12:31 EDT

John Buchanan, Former Longtime Nova Scotia Premier, Dead At 88

The outgoing and folksy Halifax lawyer led the province for 12 years.

  • The Canadian Press
Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS
Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, is seen here in Halifax on May 16, 2003.

HALIFAX — Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, who led the province from 1978 to 1990, has died at the age of 88.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner.

However, his term in office was marred by allegations of corruption and kickbacks, which he denied. 

He resigned in the midst of an RCMP investigation in 1990 and was appointed to the Senate by then-prime minister Brian Mulroney.

Tim Houston, Nova Scotia’s current Tory leader, issued a statement Friday that hailed Buchanan as a master campaigner and a skilled politician.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2019.

