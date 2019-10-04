Andrew Vaughan/THE CANADIAN PRESS Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, centre, is seen here in Halifax on May 16, 2003.

HALIFAX — Former Nova Scotia premier John Buchanan, who led the province from 1978 to 1990, has died at the age of 88.

A Halifax lawyer before entering politics, Buchanan was known for his outgoing personality and folksy manner.

However, his term in office was marred by allegations of corruption and kickbacks, which he denied.