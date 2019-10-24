Former Police Chief Found Guilty Of Sexually Exploiting Teen In Nova Scotia

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press John Collyer, a former police chief in Bridgewater, N.S., stands with family and friends outside Nova Scotia Supreme Court Oct. 24, 2019. He was suspended in May 2017 following an independent investigation.

BRIDGEWATER, N.S. — The former chief of police in a southwestern Nova Scotia town has been found guilty of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl.

John Collyer was the police chief in Bridgewater, N.S., when the incident occurred in 2016.

The victim had testified that Collyer asked her an inappropriate question while the two were in a car before putting his hand between her legs and assaulting her.