Harry And Meghan Could Be Coming To B.C. And The Premier Is ‘Giddy’

VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier John Horgan says he is excited by the prospect of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle calling B.C. their part-time home. He had a light-hearted conversation about the couple with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday, he said during a news conference in Victoria. “We’re both kind of giddy about it. Canada is a cool place to be. We are all pretty happy about that as Canadians.” The Queen said Monday there will be a period of transition to sort things out on the couple’s future roles as members of the British royal family during which Meghan and Harry will spend time in both Canada and the United Kingdom. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the Queen said in a statement. “Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent the holidays at a secluded beachfront villa near Victoria, where they were seen exploring the community. “And the fact that they felt comfortable here speaks to us as a society and that gives us a reason to pat ourselves on our back,” Horgan said. “That we are good and kind people who don’t want to intrude in the lives of famous people. We’re excited when we see them but leave them be.” He took “comfort” watching the response of residents of Vancouver Island who “bumped” into the family but largely left them alone, Horgan said. “The paparazzi weren’t here. You as a media group left them alone,” he said. “You talked to people who bumped into them on the trail and it was a curiosity and a bit of a delight for British Columbians to say, ‘oh good, they came here because they felt safe.’”

Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen here on Jan. 7, 2020. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex say they will be spending more time in Canada as they transition away from being full-time members of the British royal family.