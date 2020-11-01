Former “Saturday Night Live” writer (and fourth time host) John Mulaney grumbled in his monologue about the upcoming “elderly man contest.” No matter who wins, it’s not going to be revolutionary, he complained.

“There’s two elderly men, and you’re supposed to choose your favourite of the elderly men,” Mulaney explained.

“You can put it in the mail, or you can ... write down which elderly man you like, and then we’ll add them all up, and then we might have the same elderly man or we might have a new elderly man.”

But “no matter what happens, nothing much will change in the United States,” said Mulvaney.

“The rich will continue to prosper while the poor languish. Families will be upended by mental illness and drug addiction. Jane Lynch will continue to book lots of projects, and when she does she’ll deliver, she’s so good at being on TV.”

He also had some choice words about not wanting older Americans to vote in reference to his 94-year-old grandmother, then apologized. Kind of.

“I’m sorry, it is wrong to say one age group is better than another. That would be like calling yourselves The Greatest Generation. ‘Oh, oh, we fought the Nazis.’ ‘Well, we’re trying to to fight the new Nazis if you’d if you’d get out of the way.’”