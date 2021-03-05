Health Canada Approves Johnson And Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

Getty Images

OTTAWA — Health Canada has announced the approval of the COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson and Johnson on Friday morning. The federal regulator has found the evidence shows the vaccine is both safe and effective against the virus that causes COVID-19. It is the fourth vaccine to be approved in Canada and the first and only one Canada has purchased that requires just a single dose. Canada has pre-purchased 10 million doses, with options to buy another 28 million. Joelle Paquette, the director general for vaccines at Public Services and Procurement Canada, says the 10 million doses are to arrive by September. However, it’s not expected that any will flow to Canada until at least April.

Update on vaccines: @GovCanHealth has approved Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine. This is the fourth vaccine to be deemed safe and effective by Canada’s health experts - and with millions of doses already secured, we’re one step closer to defeating this virus. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 5, 2021

“At the moment, we are still in discussion with Johnson and Johnson to determine where their doses will be coming from and the delivery schedule,” Paquette said Thursday. Delivery schedules are not confirmed publicly until Health Canada’s regulatory review team gives a vaccine its seal of approval. Johnson and Johnson announced promising results from its Phase 3 clinical trials at the end of January, suggesting its vaccine reduced severe COVID-19 disease by 85 per cent, and prevented 100 per cent of COVID-related hospitalization or death. The vaccine had a 72 per cent efficacy in preventing COVID-19 infections after 28 days in the company’s U.S. trials. The efficacy dropped to 66 per cent when averaging in results from other global trials, including a South African study that factored in more transmissible variants of the COVID-19 virus.

A U.S.-based Food and Drug Administration (FDA) report last month said the vaccine was 64 per cent effective in preventing infection in South Africa about a month after the vaccines were administered. Pfizer and Moderna showed 95 per cent efficacy in their respective trials, but those were both tested against previous dominant strains of the virus and didn’t account for the variants that have popped up since. Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca also had zero hospitalizations and deaths in their trials. The FDA report said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was similarly effective across age, race and people with comorbidities. The agency added that effectiveness appeared to be lower (42.3 per cent after one month) in people over 60 with comorbidities such as diabetes or heart disease. The FDA document said no specific safety concerns were identified in participants regardless of age, race and comorbidities. The FDA added the most common reported side effects were headache and fatigue, followed by muscle aches, nausea and fever. Watch: Federal health officials discuss Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Story continues below.