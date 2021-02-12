Canada’s Former Top Soldier Was Investigated By Police In 2015: DND

Chris Wattie/Reuters Jonathan Vance takes part in a news conference in Ottawa on Dec. 12, 2017. Vance is currently the subject of a military police investigation after new allegations surfaced.

OTTAWA — The Department of National Defence says military police opened an investigation in 2015 into then-general Jonathan Vance’s conduct while he was serving in Italy the previous year, but no charges were laid.

The Defence Department says the investigation was launched before Vance’s appointment as defence chief in July 2015, but did not reveal the specific allegations that were investigated.

“An allegation against Gen. Vance was investigated by the military police in 2015 for conduct while serving as Deputy Commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples, a position he held from 2013 until July 2014,” the department said in an unattributed statement.

“The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service investigation did not meet the elements of the offence to lay charges under the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada.”

Vance is currently the subject of another military police investigation following a Global News report last week that he allegedly engaged in a continuing relationship with a woman he significantly outranked.