Adrian Wyld/CP Jonathan Wilkinson arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony in Ottawa on Nov. 20, 2019.

GATINEAU, Que. — The federal Liberals will not make a decision about hiking the carbon price beyond $50 a tonne for at least another two years, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says. Wilkinson said his first priority in the new Parliament will be figuring out how Canada is going to meet its target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions made four years ago as part of the Paris climate change agreement. After that, he will map a way to fulfil the Liberals’ election promise to exceed that goal. He intends to have a new target ready for the United Nations climate change conference in November 2020. Wilkinson said the forthcoming plan will lean heavily on developing clean technology to reduce the emissions from oil and gas production, and manufacturing industries. Watch: Wilkinson says new greenhouse gas targets not likely until next fall

But at the moment, Wilkinson is signalling that hiking the carbon price won’t be part of the plan. That price, which is at $20 a tonne now, is to be reviewed after it hits $50 a tonne in 2022. Wilkinson said Wednesday that he is not going to “prejudge” the outcome of that review. “We committed to review carbon pricing as we approach 2022, we plan to do that for sure,” he said. “It’s part of the plan, but I would say to you carbon pricing is not the only tool in the tool box. We’re going to use a whole range of them to achieve this in a way that is acceptable and works for Canada.” Last week, Canada’s Ecofiscal Commission issued a report saying Canada can hit its emission targets if the carbon price quadrupled to $210 a tonne by 2030, calling it the most economically efficient way to get there. The report said regulations, such as forcing cleaner burning fuels, or subsidies, such as helping Canadians buy electric cars, cost a lot more and are often less clear to people than the carbon price. Wilkinson said he appreciated the Ecofiscal report, but noted it comes from a purely economic efficiency perspective, and the government has to take more things into consideration. “Our view has been that the pricing of pollution is part of a robust climate plan, but it is not a climate plan in and of itself,” he said.