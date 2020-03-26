Getting ready for the birth of a first child is stressful, in that you’re bracing yourself for all kinds of unknowns. Now, imagine doing it in the middle of a pandemic.

That’s the current reality for newlywed actors Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson, whose due date is March 26.

Speaking in the early-morning interview above with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the “Little Fires Everywhere” star spoke about how Turner-Smith is faring. ″She’s OK. Physically she’s fine and the baby’s healthy, so the important things are OK.”

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attending the 73rd British Academy Film Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Feb. 2, 2020.

The Vancouver-born actor (who recently applauded his hometown’s support of COVID-19 frontline workers) added that their situation was nonetheless stressful, for obvious reasons. “We’re just trying to figure out how to be smart about being quarantined,” he said. “And how to interact with the medical system right now is a little bit difficult, so we’re figuring it out day by day.”

In anticipation of the baby arriving, the couple is engaging in some familiar lockdown leisure pursuits, including TV bingeing and “an ongoing Jenga war.”

Reminding ’90s kids everywhere why Joey Potter fell so hard for Pacey Witter, Jackson wrapped up the baby talk with sweet words and a chuckle.

“Next time I go to work, I’m gonna be a daddy.”

Jackson, 41, and Turner-Smith, 33, were first linked together in late 2018 after attending singer Usher’s 40th birthday party together. But apparently, Turner-Smith had had her eye on Jackson for a very long time, telling W magazine that her first crush was, you guessed it, Pacey from “Dawson’s Creek.”

The couple tied the knot in late 2019 and it was also confirmed then that they were expecting their first child. Can’t wait to see a first pic!