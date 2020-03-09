Any day now, beloved Canadian actor Joshua Jackson will become a first-time girl dad. The former “Dawson’s Creek” star is expecting a daughter with wife Jodie Turner-Smith, which she confirmed on her Instagram story just in time for International Women’s Day.

Even better news: The couple might move to Canada to raise her. In a London Times interview, the British actor and model revealed that her husband’s homeland was her top pick to raise their family.

If that’s the case, we think their daughter deserves a name as homegrown as she’ll be. Celebs like Céline Dion and Jully Black provide plenty of patriotic inspiration.