Any day now, beloved Canadian actor Joshua Jackson will become a first-time girl dad. The former “Dawson’s Creek” star is expecting a daughter with wife Jodie Turner-Smith, which she confirmed on her Instagram story just in time for International Women’s Day.
Even better news: The couple might move to Canada to raise her. In a London Times interview, the British actor and model revealed that her husband’s homeland was her top pick to raise their family.
If that’s the case, we think their daughter deserves a name as homegrown as she’ll be. Celebs like Céline Dion and Jully Black provide plenty of patriotic inspiration.
Watch the video above to find out which other Canadian women the couple could name their daughter after, as well as how comedian Jim Carrey is connected to their pregnancy.