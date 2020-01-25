BAY ROBERTS, N.L. — The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’ve found a man who went missing at the height of a historic storm that hit the eastern part of province on Jan. 17.

Joshua Wall, 26, had vanished after leaving his home for a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale as the massive snowstorm struck the province.

Earlier today, Bay Roberts RCMP were called after a body was discovered off of Roaches Line, a small community about 70 kilometres west of the capital, St. John’s.