01/25/2020 16:28 EST | Updated 23 minutes ago

Police Find Joshua Wall's Body, Newfoundland Man Who Went Missing During Snowstorm

The 26-year-old had left his home for a friend's house when the massive snowstorm hit.

BAY ROBERTS, N.L. — The RCMP in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’ve found a man who went missing at the height of a historic storm that hit the eastern part of province on Jan. 17.

Joshua Wall, 26, had vanished after leaving his home for a friend’s house in nearby Marysvale as the massive snowstorm struck the province.

Earlier today, Bay Roberts RCMP were called after a body was discovered off of Roaches Line, a small community about 70 kilometres west of the capital, St. John’s.

Canadian Forces members help residents with snow removal in St. John's on Jan. 20, 2020. 

The RCMP said in an email that the body was confirmed to be Wall and extended its condolences to family and relatives.

On Tuesday, the police force announced they’d suspended their search for Wall after exhaustive efforts to find him.

Police had urged residents in the area to keep a lookout in the event Wall had sought shelter on their properties.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020

