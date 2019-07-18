Judge Rejects Bid To Suspend Quebec's Secularism Law

MONTREAL — Quebec’s secularism law will continue to apply in full, Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau ruled Thursday in rejecting a bid by religious and civil liberties groups to have the legislation suspended. Lawyers representing a national Muslim organization, a civil liberties group and a university student who wears an Islamic head scarf had asked for a judicial stay of the central parts of the law, known as Bill 21. The legislation prohibits some public sector workers, including teachers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols at work. Thursday’s decision means Bill 21 will remain in effect until a trial judge rules on the wider challenge to the legislation, which could take several years.

Canadian Press People wait to enter the courtroom for a hearing challenging Bill 21, Quebec's religious symbols law, on July 9, 2019.

The applicants argued Bill 21 is causing serious, immediate harm to religious minorities across the province, but Yergeau said they failed to demonstrate the law is creating enough damage to warrant a stay for the duration of the court challenge. Yergeau noted in his written ruling that the applicants were severely limited in their stay application because Bill 21, adopted in June, invokes the Canadian Constitution’s notwithstanding clause. That clause prevents citizens from challenging the law for violating fundamental rights and liberties protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Therefore, lawyers had to try and use arguments rooted outside the charter to convince a judge that Bill 21 was causing serious harm to religious minorities. The applicants could not argue, for example, that Bill 21 violates a Muslim woman’s freedom of religion or her right to be free from discrimination on the basis of her religion — two rights guaranteed under the charter.

Canadian Press Members of the National Council of Canadian Muslims Mustafa Farooq, left, and Bochra Manai attend a news conference in Montreal on June 17, 2019, where plans were outlined to lawfully challenge Bill 21.