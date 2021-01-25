This Is Canada's Chance To Break Away From The British Monarchy For Good

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press Rideau Hall, the official residence of Canada's Governor General, is waiting for its next inhabitant.

Julie Payette’s abrupt resignation after an external review found Rideau Hall was a toxic workplace is an opportunity to transform the role of Canada’s Governor General. The patriation of the Constitution 40 years ago under Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau gave Canada complete sovereignty as an independent country. However, it left the Queen’s role as monarch of Canada untouched. The Governor General represents the monarch in Canada and the duties of the office include giving royal assent to legislation — the final step that makes acts of Parliament into law.

Gov. Gen. Julie Payette leaves along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after delivering last fall's throne speech.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press Trudeau takes a knee as he takes part in an anti-racism protest on Parliament Hill in June 2020.

Establishing a unique Canadian head of state that is not the office of the British monarch is a step that all governments across the country could take to foster reconciliation. It would be a bold gesture to acknowledge the need to move on from Canada’s colonial legacy. Taking this final step to attain independence from Britain would allow Canada to start a new phase of its nationhood — a phase when different faces grace the portraits hung in government buildings throughout the land and embassies across the world. Not an impossible change Although constitutionally difficult, such a change is by no means impossible. What is needed is the consent of all the provinces plus the House of Commons and Senate. That would require political horse trading, but that’s the nature of parliamentary democracy and federalism. Most in Québec would likely welcome the proposal, and eliminating ties to the monarchy would undermine some of the issues that animate the Bloc Québecois and the separatist movement. A homegrown head of state is the gentlest kind of evolution because simultaneously nothing would change and yet much could change. Creating a Canadian head of state with no ties to the British crown would require only the elimination of a few words from the Constitution. Governments would operate as before. All powers presently entrusted to the monarch would be conferred to the new role of Governor General. Barbados recently dropped the Queen as its head of state without upheaval of any kind. A more representative symbol However, at the same time, Canada would still have a head of state who reflects the nation — a symbol of unity and integrity, and a reminder to the government in power that its rule is only temporary. This new Governor General could be an individual who was born in the Far North, or in an inner city, or in a Prairie town or in an Atlantic Coast fishing village. It could be someone who can speak English, French and perhaps even some Inuktitut. By patriating the office of Governor General, politicians across the nation could agree that Canada’s head of state should not be a representative of a colonial power that lives in a palace.