ASSOCIATED PRESS Julie Payette delivers the throne speech in the Senate chamber in Ottawa on Sept. 23, 2020.

OTTAWA — The review of Rideau Hall that led governor general Julie Payette to resign found dozens of people who called the working conditions there hostile, negative, toxic or poisoned.

The government released the findings of the review, conducted by Quintet Consulting Corp., on Wednesday evening.

It’s heavily redacted, primarily to protect participants’ privacy, and whole pages of details are blacked out or removed.

But the report says representative descriptions told to Quintet about Rideau Hall included phrases such as “the definition of a poisoned work environment,” “humiliation,” “disrespect” and “condescension.”

“Quintet concludes that there is a serious problem that requires PCO (Privy Council Office) immediate attention,” says the report.

Payette resigned last Thursday, one week after the government received the report from Quintet. It was commissioned by the Privy Council Office to look into CBC reports that Payette and her secretary, Assunta Di Lorenzo, had presided over a toxic workplace. Di Lorenzo also resigned.