Canadians Started Spending In A Big Way Once Things Reopened, Data Shows

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press A woman wears a face mask as she shops in Montreal on Aug. 15, 2020. Retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53 billion, according to Statistics Canada.

OTTAWA — Canadian monthly retail sales topped their pre-pandemic levels for the first time in June as more parts of the country moved ahead with plans to reopen their economies, Statistics Canada said Friday. Retail sales soared 23.7 per cent in June to $53 billion, while the agency also revised its reading for May to show a gain of 21.2 per cent, up from its earlier estimate of 18.7 per cent. Statistics Canada said the June sales were 1.3 per cent higher than in February, the last month before broad shutdowns were ordered by public health officials to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Economists on average had expected an increase of 24.5 per cent for June, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Sales continued their recovery in June alongside the reopening process, regaining all ground lost in the pandemic and then some. TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva

TD Bank economist Ksenia Bushmeneva said the rebound in retail sales looked “pretty V-shaped,” a reference to a quick recovery from a sharp decline. “Sales continued their recovery in June alongside the reopening process, regaining all ground lost in the pandemic and then some,” Bushmeneva wrote in a report. “Strong motor vehicles continue to supercharge the sales numbers. Significant pent-up demand is also giving a boost to several other categories, such as clothing and furniture, where the impact of the mandatory shutdowns was most extensive.” Despite the large gains, the trend sales seen in May and June are not expected to continue. Statistics Canada said early estimates suggest retail sales increased by 0.7 per cent in July. “The stalling of momentum in retail sales to begin the second half, and potential for backsliding after pent-up demand is satisfied, paints a picture of a long and bumpy road ahead for the economy,” said CIBC senior economist Royce Mendes. “That said, the extension and augmentation of some unemployment benefits will help support household spending, offsetting some of the drag from the still-high unemployment rate.”