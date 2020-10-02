'Justice For Joyce': Quebec Rallies Around Family Of Indigenous Woman Who Died In Hospital

Paul Chiasson/La Presse canadienne Joyce Echaquan's husband Carol Dubé and mother Diane Echaquan attend a candlelight vigil in front of the Joliette, Que. hospital where she died.

MONTREAL — When protesters descend onto the streets of Montreal Saturday to demand an end to systemic racism, Nakuset hopes the sound of their drums is so loud that Joyce Echaquan will hear them, wherever she may be.

“Everytime something truly heart-wrenching happens in the community, it’s almost cathartic to bring people together to mourn and share their anger,” the executive director of the Native Women’s Shelter of Montreal told HuffPost Québec. That’s why she decided to organize a peaceful protest to demand justice for the 37-year-old Indigenous mother who was subjected to racist taunts by health-care workers shortly before her death in a Quebec hospital Monday.

She asks that everyone attending the march bring “a placard, a face mask and a drum, if they have one.”

“The drum represents the heartbeat. Bring your drums and make enough noise to where our cries for justice are heard more loudly than the nurses’ racist vitriol, Nakuset said. We want to show people her death means something. She’s not a statistic.”

“Quebec’s own George Floyd”

Nakuset has been fighting for Indigenous people’s rights for over 20 years. She’s seen many injustices against them take place, but she hopes Joyce Echaquan’s death might be a moment of reckoning for Canada.

Pointing to the impact of George Floyd’s death and how it reignited the Black Lives Matter movement in the United States, she believes “it’s time for Canada to have this moment too.”

Watch: Coroner launches an inquiry into Joyce Echaquan’s death. Story continues below.