“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music,” the post said. “With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. “Changes” was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”

The Academy could be forgiven for its decision; Bieber has long been considered a pop artist, and a successful one at that, and his hits have been both pure pop and tinged with EDM and R&B influences in the past.

But Bieber thinks his vision was clear for “Changes”: “For this not to be put in that category feels weird considering from [sic] the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”

R&B today is a music genre that combines soul, funk, pop and hip hop elements. It’s Black American music, and the term “rhythm and blues” was coined in the 1940s to replace the term “race music.”

Bieber has acknowledged how he’s benefitted from Black music and culture in the past: