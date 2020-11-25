Stratford, Ont.’s son has swept up some Grammy Award nominations, and Justin Bieber is in admirable company with Canadian peers like Kaytranada, Drake and Alex Trebek. The Biebs just thinks he’s nominated in the wrong category.
The musician scored four nominations this year, including best pop vocal album for “Changes,” pop solo performance for “Yummy” and pop duo for “Intentions,” a song he sings with rapper Quavo.
But don’t call “Changes” a pop album, Bieber said in an Instagram post following the Grammy Award announcements Tuesday. He was going for R&B.
“I am very meticulous and intentional about my music,” the post said. “With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. “Changes” was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.”
The Academy could be forgiven for its decision; Bieber has long been considered a pop artist, and a successful one at that, and his hits have been both pure pop and tinged with EDM and R&B influences in the past.
But Bieber thinks his vision was clear for “Changes”: “For this not to be put in that category feels weird considering from [sic] the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B album!”
R&B today is a music genre that combines soul, funk, pop and hip hop elements. It’s Black American music, and the term “rhythm and blues” was coined in the 1940s to replace the term “race music.”
Bieber has acknowledged how he’s benefitted from Black music and culture in the past:
“I am inspired by black culture,” he wrote on Instagram in June. “I have benefitted off black culture. my style, how I sing, perform and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture.”
Fans have mixed feelings on Bieber’s current declaration about “Changes,” but they agree with the Academy on their appreciation for the album.
Other Canadian fan favourites to make the nominee cut include Toronto’s Drake, who, let us not forget, appeared in Bieber’s breakout video “Baby” back in 2010. Drake scored three nominations, including two for “Laugh Now, Cry Later” for best rap song and best melodic rap performance.
And if you haven’t yet hopped on the Kaytranada train, now’s your chance: the Montreal artist also scored three noms, for best dance recording, for “10%,” for best dance/electronic album for “Bubba,” and for the coveted best new artist category.
Watch the video for Kaytranada’s Grammy-nominated “10%”. Story continues below.
Except those who know know that Kaytranada isn’t new; the Grammys are just late to the party. The Haitian-Canadian DJ and producer won the Polaris prize in 2016 for his album, “99%.”
But better late than never, and that includes a nod for Canada’s beloved Alex Trebek, the “Jeopardy!” host who recently died of pancreatic cancer. Trebek is nominated in the best spoken word album category for his audiobook, “The Answer Is... Reflections of My Life.” He shares the nom with former “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings, who co-narrates Trebek’s memoir.
A notable snub was The Weeknd, who received zero nominations despite his song “Blinding Lights” being one of the most popular songs of the year.
Beyoncé, Megan Thee Stallion, Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and BTS were among the non-Canadian artists with multiple nominations for the upcoming 63rd annual Grammy Awards.
On Tuesday, Dua Lipa, Imogen Heap and others revealed the nominees for the 2021 show alongside Recording Academy President Harvey Mason Jr.
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is slated to host, telling ET Online this week that “as a one-time GRAMMY nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!”
“(This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd GRAMMYs!” he added.
With a whopping nine nominations, Beyoncé led the pack with the most nods of any performer this year ― making her the second-most nominated artist and the most nominated female artist in Grammys history. Following her with six nominations apiece were Taylor Swift, Roddy Ricch and Dua Lipa, while Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes nabbed five for her solo debut.
BTS made history as the first K-pop group to break into a major Grammys category with their nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the song “Dynamite.”
There were also multiple posthumous nominations this year, with nods going to Pop Smoke, John Prine and Nipsey Hussle.
The 2021 Grammys are scheduled to take place on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021.
Check out the list of nominees below.
Record Of The Year
“Black Parade” - Beyoncé
“Colors” - Black Pumas
“Rockstar” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Say So” - Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa
“Circles” - Post Malone
“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion
Album Of The Year
“Chilombo” -Jhené Aiko
“Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)” - Black Pumas
“Everyday Life” - Coldplay
“Djesse Vol. 3” - Jacob Collier
“Women in Music Pt. III” - Haim
“Future Nostalgia” - Dua Lipa
“Hollywood’s Bleeding” - Post Malone
“Folklore” - Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
“Black Parade” ― Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“The Box” - Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Cardigan” - Aaron Dessner and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Circles” - Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post and Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)
“Don’t Start Now” - Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa and Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“I Can’t Breathe” - Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“If the World Was Ending” - Julia Michaels and JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels)
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
“Black Hole Rainbow” - Shawn Everett & Ivan Wayman, Engineers: Bob Ludwig, Mastering Engineer (Devon Gilfillian)
“Expectations” - Gary Paczosa & Mike Robinson, Engineers; Paul Blakemore, Mastering Engineer (Katie Pruitt)
“Hyperspace” - Drew Brown, Andrew Coleman, Shawn Everett, Serban Ghenea, David Greenbaum, Jaycen Joshua & Mike Larson, Engineers; Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer (Beck)
“Jaime” - Shawn Everett, Engineer; Shawn Everett, Mastering Engineer (Brittany Howard)
“25 Trips” - Shani Gandhi & Gary Paczosa, Engineers; Adam Grover, Mastering Engineer (Sierra Hull)
Best Remixed Recording
“Do You Ever (RAC Mix)” - RAC, Remixer (Phil Good)
“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)” - Morgan Page, Remixer (Deadmau5)
“Praying For You (Louie Vega Main Remix)” - Louie Vega, Remixer (Jasper Street Co.)
“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” - Imanbek Zeikenov, Remixer (SAINt JHN)
“Young & Alive (Bazzi vs. Haywyre Remix)” - Haywyre, Remixer (Bazzi)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Blanton Alspaugh
David Frost
Jesse Lewis
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Producer of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Best Rock Performance
“Shameika” - Fiona Apple
“Not” - Big Thief
“The Steps” - Haim
“Stay High” - Brittany Howard
“Daylight” - Grace Potter
Best Rock Album
“A Hero’s Death” - Fontaines D.C.
“Kiwanuka” - Michael Kiwanuka
“Daylight” - Grace Potter
“Sound & Fury” - Sturgill Simpson
“The New Abnormal” - The Strokes
Best Alternative Music Album
“Fetch the Bolt Cutters” ― Fiona Apple
“Hyperspace” ― Beck
“Punisher” ― Phoebe Bridgers
“Jamie” ― Brittany Howard
“The Slow Rush” ― Tame Impala
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
“YHLQMDLG” - Bad Bunny
“Por Primera Vez” - Camilo
“Mesa Para Dos” - Kany García
“Pausa” - Ricky Martin
“3:33” - Debi Nova
Best American Roots Performance
“Colors” - Black Pumas
“Deep in Love” - Bonny Light Horseman
“Short and Sweet” - Brittany Howard
“I’ll Be Gone” - Norah Jones and Mavis Staples
“I Remember Everything” - John Prine
Best Contemporary Blues Album
“Have You Lost Your Mind Yet?” ― Fantastic Negrito
“Live at the Paramount” ― Ruthie Foster Big Band
“The Juice” ― G. Love
“Blackbirds” ― Bettye LaVette
“Up and Rolling” ― North Mississippi Allstars
Best Spoken Word Album
“Acid for the Children: A Memoir” - Flea
“The Answer Is...” (Alex Trebek) - Ken Jennings
“Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth” - Rachel Maddow
“Catch and Kill” - Ronan Farrow
“Charlotte’s Web” (E.B. White) - Meryl Streep (& full cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” - (Various Artists)
“Bill & Ted Face The Music” - (Various Artists)
“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga” - (Various Artists)
“Frozen 2” - (Various Artists)
“Jojo Rabbit” - (Various Artists)
Best Music Video
“Brown Skin Girl” ― Beyoncé; Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Jenn Nkiru, video directors; Lauren Baker, Astrid Edwards, Nathan Scherrer & Erinn Williams, video producers
“Life Is Good” ― Future Featuring Drake; Julien Christian Lutz, video director; Harv Glazer, video producer
“Lockdown” ― Anderson .Paak; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
“Adore You” ― Harry Styles; Dave Meyers, video director; Nathan Scherrer, video producer
“Goliath” ― Woodkid; Yoann Lemoine, video director
Best Music Film
“Beastie Boys Story” - Beastie Boys
“Black Is King” - Beyoncé
“We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” - Freestyle Love Supreme
“Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice” - Linda Ronstadt
“That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” - ZZ Top
Best R&B Performance
“Lightning & Thunder” - Jhené Aiko featuring John Legend
“Black Parade” - Beyoncé
“All I Need” - Jacob Collier featuring Mahalia and Ty Dolla Sign
“Goat Head” - Brittany Howard
“See Me” - Emily King
Best R&B Song
“Better Than I Imagine” - Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R. and Meshell Ndegeocello)
“Black Parade” - Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk and Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Collide” - Sam Barsh, Stacey Barthe, Sonyae Elise, Olu Fann, Akil King, Josh Lopez, Kaveh Rastegar and Benedetto Rotondi, songwriters (Tiana Major9 and Earthgang)
“Do It” - Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Anton Kuhl, Victoria Monét, Scott Storch and Vincent Van Den Ende, songwriters (Chloe x Halle)
“Slow Down” - Nasri Atweh, Badriia Bourelly, Skip Marley, Ryan Williamson and Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Skip Marley and H.E.R.)
Best Progressive R&B Album
“Chilombo” - Jhené Aiko
“Ungodly Hour” - Chloe x Halle
“Free Nationals” - Free Nationals
“____ Yo Feelings” - Robert Glasper
“It Is What It Is” - Thundercat
Best Rap Performance
“Deep Reverence” - Big Sean featuring Nipsey Hussle
“Bop” - DaBaby
“What’s Poppin” - Jack Harlow
“The Bigger Picture” - Lil Baby
“Savage” - Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé
“Dior” - Pop Smoke
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Rockstar” - DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” - Drake featuring Lil Durk
“Lockdown” - Anderson .Paak
“The Box” - Roddy Ricch
“Highest in the Room” - Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“The Bigger Picture” - Dominique Jones, Noah Pettigrew and Rai’shaun Williams, songwriters (Lil Baby)
“The Box” - Samuel Gloade and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” - Durk Banks, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Ron LaTour and Ryan Martinez, songwriters (Drake featuring Lil Durk)
“Rockstar” - Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, Ross Joseph Portaro IV and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch)
“Savage” - Beyoncé, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe and Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé)
Best Rap Album
“Black Habits” - D Smoke
“Alfredo” - Freddie Gibbs and the Alchemist
“A Written Testimony” - Jay Electronica
“King’s Disease” - Nas
“The Allegory” - Royce Da 5’9”
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Yummy” - Justin Bieber
“Say So” - Doja Cat
“Everything I Wanted” - Billie Eilish
“Don’t Start Now” - Dua Lipa
“Watermelon Sugar” - Harry Styles
“Cardigan” - Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Un Dia (One Day)” ― J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy
“Intentions” ― Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
“Dynamite” ― BTS
“Rain On Me” ― Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
“Exile” ― Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Changes” - Justin Bieber
“Chromatica” - Lady Gaga
“Future Nostalgia” - Dua Lipa
“Fine Line” - Harry Styles
“Folklore” - Taylor Swift
Best Global Music Album
“Fu Chronicles” - Antibalas
“Twice as Tall” - Burna Boy
“Agora” - Bebel Gilberto
“Love Letters” - Anoushka Shankar
“Amadjar” - Tinariwen
Best Country Solo Performance
“Stick That in Your Country Song” ― Eric Church
“Who You Thought I Was” ― Brandy Clark
“When My Amy Prays” ― Vince Gill
“Black Like Me” ― Mickey Guyton
“Bluebird” ― Miranda Lambert
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“All Night” ― Brothers Osborne
“10,000 Hours” ― Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
“Ocean” ― Lady A
“Sugar Coat” ― Little Big Town
“Some People Do” ― Old Dominion
Best Country Song
“Bluebird” ― Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“The Bones” ― Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)
“Crowded Table” ― Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby and Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
“More Hearts Than Mine” ― Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis and Derrick Southerland, songwriters (Ingrid Andress)
“Some People Do” ― Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Matthew Ramsey and Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Old Dominion)
Best Country Album
“Lady Like” ― Ingrid Andress
“Your Life Is a Record” ― Brandy Clark
“Wildcard” - Miranda Lambert
“Nightfall” ― Little Big Town
“Never Will” ― Ashley McBryde
You can find a full list of all nominees here.
With files from The Canadian Press.