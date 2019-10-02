If you’re a kazillionaire musician marrying a model who’s part of a dynastic acting family, why should you settle for just one wedding?

Justin and Hailey Bieber sure didn’t. On Monday, just over a year after their official courthouse wedding, they held a giant wedding party in Bluffton, South Carolina with a price tag of more than $660,000, according to People.

It was likely a blow to the mayor of Stratford, Ont., Dan Mathieson, who had been lobbying for the couple to tie the knot in the singer’s hometown.

But there was still a respectable level of CanCon in South Carolina. The couple chose Canadian singer Daniel Caesar to perform at the wedding. According to E!, he sang a mashup of his songs “Best Part” and “We Find Love/Blessed” while the Biebers were dancing.

And naturally, one of the guests was Bieber’s infamous manager Scooter Braun, who brought his Canadian wife, Yael Cohen Braun.

“Thankful I got married already, because there will never be a more perfect bride than you,” she wrote under an Instagram photo of her with Hailey. “Inside and out, you are magic ✨ You’re the luckiest, @justinbieber.”

She also posted a photo of the two couples, with the caption “We love you, The Biebers.”