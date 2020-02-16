Justin Bieber takes his job as being one of Canada’s main exports pretty seriously. The latest example: schooling late night TV host Jimmy Fallon on some hockey basics.

During a segment on Feb. 13 for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the 25-year-old singer helped Fallon strap up and get on the ice.

“I’m here with Justin Bieber and we’re going to play some hockey, or as they call it in Canada?” said Fallon, turning to the Biebs for some insider Canuck knowledge.

“Hockey,” replied Bieber, which got a surprised, “really?” from Fallon.

Watch the video:

Despite Fallon not really grasping the required skills, the video ends on a surreal high note — with the duo holding tight onto a Zamboni as it circles around the empty rink.

“You are the best Justin Bieberrrrr,” yells Fallon, as the singer belts out ‘O Canada,’ unbothered.

The segment prompted a response from the Toronto Maple Leafs, who promised both Fallon and Bieber a real lesson from the pros. No answer on whether Fallon could wear his New York Rangers jersey to that one.

Hey @jimmyfallon & @justinbieber, why don't you come up to Toronto and continue this lesson at a Leafs game? We know some people who could help teach you a thing or two 🏒 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 14, 2020