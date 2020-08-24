Justin Bieber Responsibly Wore A Mask To Meet His Newborn Niece

Not every decision Justin Bieber has made in his life has been a responsible one — remember that monkey? — but his recent behaviour is proof that we’re all capable of change and growth.

On Sunday, the Stratford, Ont.-born singer released a photo of himself holding his newborn niece Iris, who he calls “the most squishy cute gumdrop ever.” He’s shirtless but wearing a mask as he cuddles the baby.

Iris was born to Bieber’s sister-in-law, Alaia Baldwin, and her husband, Andrew Aronow, last week.

Although it’s less common than with adults, babies can contract COVID-19, so health authorities recommend taking measures to protect them. It’s dangerous for children under two to wear masks, but everyone outside of the baby’s household should wear masks around them.

We could point out here that Bieber and his wife Hailey are not, in fact, strict followers of COVID-protocol, given that they apparently hosted a huge party in L.A. on Sunday night. Guests included Jaden Smith, Luka Sabbat, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and Bieber’s fellow Canadian Winnie Harlow, according to Vanity Fair. The magazine also speculates that the city’s mayor could shut off their water and power, as he did to other high-profile rich people who threw illicit parties in their mansions.

We won’t do that, but we could.

The sweet baby photo prompted Bieber’s friend and quasi-Canadian, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, to honour the annoying but well-meaning tradition of friends who have kids the world over: asking the “When are you going to have kids?” question to their childfree friends.

“This pretty much seals the deal,” he commented. “Fully expect you and H to have a baby in 2021.”

(Johnson was born and raised in the U.S., but his dad Rocky was Canadian. The younger Johnson briefly played football for the Calgary Stampeders early in his career.)

The couple has talked about wanting kids in the past, although they were quick to put an end to rumours that Hailey got pregnant during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A few months ago, when asked how many children he wanted to have, Bieber told Ellen DeGeneres that his wife should answer the question.