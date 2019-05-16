Alabama’s legislature has passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state and other southern and midwestern states are poised to make similar moves.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is deeply disappointed in a “backsliding on women’s rights” happening in American states moving to ban abortion access.

Henri Szwarc/ABACAPRESS.COM/Canadian Press Justin Trudeau speaks at the VivaTech Exhibition in Palais des Expositions of Porte de Versailles, Paris on May 16th, 2019.

Trudeau told reporters in France today he regrets these U.S. developments.

“We very much regret what is happening, particularly in the United States, where they are moving backwards in terms of defending a women’s right to choose,” he said.

“As a government, as Canadians, we will always be unequivocal about defending a woman’s right to choose, defending women’s rights in general.”

Trudeau used the opportunity to also call out Conservative politicians in Canada for supporting anti-abortion initiatives — something Gender Equality Minister Maryam Monsef is also doing in Ottawa.

She has sent a letter to 12 Conservative MPs chastising them for marching in an anti-abortion rally on Parliament Hill last week.