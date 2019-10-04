Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks to reporters Friday in Quebec City. Trudeau says it's not his place "as a man" to say he is against abortion.

QUEBEC — Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he is no longer opposed in any way to abortion.

He says he has come to realize there’s a contradiction between being opposed to abortion itself but supporting a woman’s right to choose.

That’s how the leader has framed his position in the past, and though he’s faced questions on it during the campaign. Friday was the first time he addressed it directly.

“I evolved past that particular perspective,” Trudeau said during an event in Quebec City. “I continue to be and will always be fully pro-choice but I no longer feel that I can or need to say that I’m against abortion, that’s not for me, as a man, to say.”

Trudeau’s comments about his own beliefs around abortion come a day after his chief rival, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, clarified his stance, stating clearing that he is personally against abortion, but will oppose any efforts to legislate against it.