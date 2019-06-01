Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama’s friendship was the stuff of legends. And memes. And fanfiction. So obviously when they met up at Ottawa’s Big Rig Brewery on Friday night, there were pictures. “Always great to catch up, @BarackObama,” Trudeau captioned one social media photo.

Always great to catch up, @BarackObama. À la prochaine! pic.twitter.com/qEXwAqB8fN — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 1, 2019

The brewery also shared a couple photos on its Instagram page.

Adam Scotti, the prime minister’s official photographer, also shared some shots on his social media pages.

HuffPost Canada reached out to discover what the duo talked about, but a spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office said they had no comment beyond Trudeau’s tweet. But we did find out what the two drank while they were there — for Trudeau, it was the brewery’s Alpha Bomb IPA, while Obama had the Canadian Amber (made with all-Canadian hops and malt). “Yesterday was about friendship and respect — two friends catching up over a beer,” Sophie Prescott, event and social media manager at Big Rig Brewery told HuffPost Canada. “It was an incredible day, and we’re happy to provide them with a cool spot to just hang out and have a pint.” The photos called back to those taken two years ago when Trudeau and Obama had dinner at Montreal’s Liverpool House.