According to the magazine, the image appeared in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver where Trudeau taught at the time.

Justin Trudeau wore brownface makeup and a turban to an “Arabian Nights” themed party in 2001, Time magazine reported Wednesday.

Liberal spokesperson Zita Astravas confirmed the authenticity of the image in an emailed statement to HuffPost Canada.

“It was a photo taken in 2001 while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the school’s annual dinner which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights,’” she said. “He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin.”

Trudeau will address the image with media this evening, Astravas said.

Singh calls photo ‘troubling’

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was hosting a town hall in Toronto when the TIME magazine story was published. Singh, who made history in 2017 after becoming Canada’s first racialized federal leader, called the photo “troubling” and “really insulting.”

“It’s making a mockery of someone for what they live and what their lived experiences are,” Singh said.

He called the revelation one piece that forms a pattern of behaviour of who Trudeau is beyond the public eye.

“We see one Mr. Trudeau in public. I’ll be honest with you, he seems pretty nice, right? Very friendly. Very warm in public. But behind closed doors he seems like a very different Mr. Trudeau.”

Singh referenced the time the prime minister made a flippant remark to a Grassy Narrows First Nation protester who interrupted a Liberal fundraiser by saying, “Thank you very much for your donation tonight.” Trudeau later apologized for being disrespectful during that exchange.