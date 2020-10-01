Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other Canadian leaders did not hesitate to condemn white supremacy following U.S. President Donald Trump’s performance during Tuesday’s debate, where the president danced around disavowing supremacists and even told far right group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“The Prime Minister has condemned and will continue to condemn right-wing extremism, white supremacy and racism in all its forms,” a statement from Trudeau’s office sent to CTV News on Wednesday read. “In Canada, we’re not immune to extremism that not only divides our communities, but threatens the safety of Canadians.”

Other representatives of Canada’s political parties — including Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, Interim Green Party Leader Jo-Ann Roberts, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet — made similar statements, arguing that Trump was only feeding division and racism in the United States.

Roberts notably pointed out that the Proud Boys had roots in Canada, and on Twitter wrote that the country was “far from immune to hate.” Political consultant Gerald Butts, who worked for Trudeau from 2015 to 2019, also tweeted that the group had “Canadian roots and many Canadian branches.”