DAVE CHAN via Getty Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference on COVID-19 situation in Canada from his residence March 17, 2020 in Ottawa.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging Canadians to take social distancing more seriously, and to “stay home as much as possible” to curb community transmission of a virus that has led to the deaths of more than 6,600 people internationally. “Doctors and nurses need your help. Your neighbours need your help. Vulnerable people in the community need your help,” Trudeau said, in a televised address Tuesday outside his Ottawa home. “As much as possible, stay home. Don’t go out unless you absolutely have to. Work remotely if you can. Let the kids run around a bit in the house. Things will get better.” COVID-19 is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Symptoms include fever, coughing, difficulty breathing and mild to severe, and possibly life-threatening pneumonia in both lungs. There are at least 440 confirmed cases of COVID-19 nationally as of midday Tuesday, according to federal deputy public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo. The prime minister asked Canadians to keep the future in mind while digesting government and public health recommendations to self-isolate whenever possible. Watch: What is social distancing? Story continues below video:

“The bottom line is this: each one of us can make choices that help the people around us … So if you can, send an email or pick up the phone instead of meeting in person. Order takeout instead of going out to dinner,” he said, encouraging Canadians to support friends and neighbours if they’re worried or need help. “Canada, let’s work together. I know we can do this.”

Pretty much anything with a door will be closed. Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau on Parks Canada closures

Some of the new measures announced Tuesday include a shutdown of visitor access to national parks and historic sites operated by Parks Canada. “Pretty much anything with a door will be closed,” Trudeau said. Gatherings of more than 50 people have also been strongly discouraged across the country. Some provinces that have already declared a state of emergency like Ontario have already banned such gatherings. More details will be unveiled Wednesday about the government’s “significant fiscal stimulus package” promised last week to support Canadians and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The expected measures to “get money into the pocket of Canadians,” as Trudeau explained, may require new legislation. Trudeau said the federal cabinet is looking at recalling Parliament in order to pass legislative measures, legal changes, he said, that would allow the government, for example, to make changes to E.I. rules. He also said the government was exploring using the Emergencies Act to impose measures it can’t do under normal circumstances.

Justin Tang/CP Minister of Transport Marc Garneau, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Minister of Health Patty Hajdu participate in a press conference on COVID-19 at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa, on March 16, 2020.

The Emergencies Act would allow the government to declare, for example, a national public welfare emergency and allow officials to impose measures such as travel bans on individuals, overtake personal property, establish emergency hospitals and shelters, deem certain types of individuals providers of essential services. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called the Emergencies Act a measure of “last resort” and that cabinet minister started discussing its provisions Tuesday. The federal government would not evoke it without close consultation with the provinces and territories, she said. Canada to partially close air borders The prime minister has been in self-isolation at his Ottawa home since his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for COVID-19 last week after returning from London, U.K. Grégoire Trudeau remains in isolation with a headache, the prime minister told 680 News. On Monday, Trudeau announced new measures to partially close Canada’s borders in an effort to reduce further transmission of the virus, which is spread by respiratory droplets from an infected person. Starting Wednesday, all foreign nationals, with the exception of U.S. citizens, will be barred entry into Canada. Airline crew, diplomats, and immediate family members of Canadian citizens are also currently exempt from the new restrictions.

Teresa Barbieri / Reuters A Canada Border Services Agency officer wears a protective face mask amid coronavirus fears as she checks passports for those arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Toronto on March 15, 2020.

Trudeau previously said the U.S. exemption is in “a separate category from the rest of the world” because of the “level of integration of our two economies and the coordination that we have.” As of midnight Tuesday, all international flights will also be redirected to the four international airports in Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary. Domestic Flights within Canada and to, the Caribbean, Mexico, the U.S., and St. Pierre-et-Miquelon are not impacted by the new rules. Canadians have been told to avoid all non-essential travel outside of the country during the health pandemic. On Monday, the prime minister told Canadians abroad that “it’s time for you to come home.” The federal government is launching an emergency loan program for Canadians abroad directly impacted by the disease to return home. It would provide up to $5,000 to help them arrange a “timely return to Canada and to temporarily cover their life-sustaining needs while they work toward their return,” according to Global Affairs Canada. Ontario records first COVID-19 death In Europe, outbreak of the virus has prompted several countries to take significant measures to curb the continued transmission of the virus. Schools, universities, and most shops and restaurants have been closed in France. Germany closed its borders and both Italy and Spain have declared national states of emergencies.