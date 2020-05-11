Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for his daily news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic outside his residence at Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on May 11, 2020.

A tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Mother’s Day, offering Canadian kids homework help, has churned out thousands of partisan replies.

“Hey kids, I know we’re going through a difficult time right now and it’s not made any easier by the fact that you have to do your homework around the kitchen table,” Trudeau said in a video tweeted Sunday. “I think parents across the country are discovering a new appreciation for the incredible work that teachers do. Well, as a teacher I want to help.”

He invited parents and kids to share with him “really tough” questions.

“My friends and I will be happy to try and help you out because, after all, the way we’re going to get through this is by pulling together.”