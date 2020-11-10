Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden discussed a wide array of challenges facing North America during a Monday phone call, which the prime minister’s office said made him the first world leader to speak with the president-elect.

The prime minister was also one of the first international figures to send congratulations to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Saturday when major networks called the presidential race in Biden’s favour.

Trudeau said the two men discussed the coronavirus pandemic; racism in the U.S. and Canada; climate change; working together with NATO and the G-7; the Keystone XL pipeline; trade agreements; and the detentions of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, two Canadian citizens who were charged with espionage by China in a move speculated as retaliation for the 2018 Vancouver detention of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei.