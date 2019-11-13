PMO Releases Rare Lengthy Readout Of Closed-Door Meeting With Premier

Justin Tang/CP Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe in his office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 12, 2019.

OTTAWA — The Prime Minister’s Office released a rare lengthy readout of a closed-door meeting Tuesday after Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told reporters he felt disillusioned after his one-on-one with Justin Trudeau.

Moe told reporters he had come to Ottawa “in good faith” to hear more about the prime minister’s election-night pledge to support Saskatchewan.

“I came today to hear about what he was going to do differently to support the industries and the people in our province and I can tell you this — I did not hear that there is going to be anything different, there is going to be more of the same,” he said.

The Saskatchewan premier said he asked Trudeau to put the government’s mandatory carbon pricing system “on pause” in his province to work toward “real solutions” instead. The system is particularly hurting some farmers who are seeing “exorbitant carbon tax bills” for propane and natural gas used to dry their grain, he explained.

“The carbon taxation policy in our province does nothing to reduce emissions.”

Watch: Saskatchewan Premier Moe frustrated after meeting with Trudeau. Story continues below video.