Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons finance committee Thursday that he had nothing to do with the selection of WE Charity to administer a student volunteer grant program.
“There was never any direction by or attempt to influence from me or my staff that the public service recommend WE Charity,” he said. “Getting young people to serve has been a goal of mine well before I ever got into politics, so I deeply regret how this has unfolded,” he added.
Trudeau conceded the grant program is “unlikely” to be part of the government’s $9 billion aid package for students this summer.
“And that is something that I regret,” he said.
Watch: Trudeau faces questions about WE Charity deal in House of Commons
Trudeau went before MPs Thursday to answer questions about his government’s since-scrapped deal with WE Charity to manage the Canada Student Services Grant (CSSG) program, which had a budget of $912 million.
The new national program was designed to pay students between $1,000 to $5,000 for up to 500 hours of volunteer work.
WE Charity was originally responsible for recruitment, training, and finding more than 20,000 volunteer placements with non-profit organizations across the country.
The prime minister said he initially envisioned the Canada Service Corps would run the program. When he learned on May 8 that WE had been selected, Trudeau said he “pushed back” and hit “pause” before a cabinet decision, wanting to ensure that WE was the best choice and “the right and only partner to deliver the program.”
Two weeks later, Trudeau said he was briefed that the public service believed WE was the only organization with the reach needed to administer the program in a timely way.
“If we wanted the program to happen, it could only be with WE Charity,” Trudeau said he was told.
He also said he knew the decision would face extra scrutiny. The prime minister reiterated that he made a mistake by not recusing himself from discussions about WE and the program, given his family’s connections to the charity. Trudeau is now facing an ethics investigation over the controversy that has rocked his government as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trudeau appeared at several WE events over the years and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is an “ambassador” for the charity and hosts a podcast for the organization.
After reports from Canadaland and CBC News, WE Charity said this month that Margaret Trudeau, the prime minister’s mother and a mental-health advocate, received “a total of approximately $250,000 in speaking honorariums” for speaking at 28 WE Charity events between 2016 and 2020. Alexandre Trudeau, the prime minister’s brother, received $32,000. Those figures do not include a 20 per cent commission to their speaking agency.
WE Charity also said Grégoire Trudeau received a “one-time speaking honorarium of $1,400” in 2012.
WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger also told the finance committee this week that the charity reimbursed the Trudeau family members travel-related expenses. Though the Kielburger brothers did not come to committee with a detailed breakdown of travel-related reimbursements paid to the Trudeau family, Marc revealed the “average” expenses during their four-hour appearance Tuesday.
The average expense for Margaret Trudeau to attend 28 “We Day” rallies between 2016 to 2020 was $5,998, he said. The average expense for Grégoire Trudeau’s seven WE Day events over three years was $3,618 he said. “Alexandre Trudeau came to eight WE Days over a span of two years, and the average expense was $2,447,” he said.
That adds up to possible reimbursements of $167,844 to Margaret Trudeau, $25,326 to Grégoire Trudeau, and $19,576 to Alexandre.
PM says wife’s volunteer work with WE cleared by ethics watchdog
Trudeau told the committee that his wife’s volunteer activities with WE and the repayment of her expenses were cleared by the ethics commissioner.
He also said he was aware of his mother and brother’s roles with WE Charity, but did not know about their speaking fees until after the CSSG program was launched publicly.
“My mother’s connection to WE Charity and the other connections in my family could leave some people to wonder whether those connections have played some role in the decision to select WE Charity,” the prime minister said.
WE Charity did not receive preferential treatment, Trudeau continued. “Not from me. Not from anyone else.”
Federal Conservatives have called for a separate ethics investigation into those reimbursements to determine if they violate section 11 of the Conflict of Interest Act. It states “no public office holder or member of his or her family shall accept any gift or other advantage” that “might reasonably be seen” to have been given to influence that public office holder in the exercise of their duties.
Morneau faces ethics probe
Finance Minister Bill Morneau is also facing an ethics probe for not recusing himself from cabinet discussions about WE running the student grant program. One of Morneau’s daughters was an unpaid speaker at events. His other daughter is currently working on a contract with WE until the end of August.
During his appearance before the finance committee last week, Morneau revealed that he had repaid the WE organization $41,366 for travel expenses just before meeting with MPs. Morneau said he recently discovered the unpaid expenses in a review of two family trips to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017 to visit WE Charity’s school projects.
On Wednesday, Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion announced that he was expanding his investigation into Morneau in light of his $41,000 repayment.
Trudeau told MPs that he was unaware his finance minister and his family had travelled with WE, and he was unaware Morneau’s daughter also worked for the organization.
Trudeau is scheduled to testify for an hour before MPs. His chief of staff, Katie Telford, is expected to be grilled for two hours later Thursday afternoon.
This is a developing story. More to come.
Note: HuffPost’s previous owner, AOL, sponsored and participated in WE Charity events and Free The Children trips.