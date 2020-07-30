DAVE CHAN via Getty Images Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau testifies via video conference during a House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance July 30, 2020 in Ottawa.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons finance committee Thursday that he had nothing to do with the selection of WE Charity to administer a student volunteer grant program. “There was never any direction by or attempt to influence from me or my staff that the public service recommend WE Charity,” he said. “Getting young people to serve has been a goal of mine well before I ever got into politics, so I deeply regret how this has unfolded,” he added. Trudeau conceded the grant program is “unlikely” to be part of the government’s $9 billion aid package for students this summer. “And that is something that I regret,” he said. Watch: Trudeau faces questions about WE Charity deal in House of Commons

Trudeau went before MPs Thursday to answer questions about his government’s since-scrapped deal with WE Charity to manage the Canada Student Services Grant (CSSG) program, which had a budget of $912 million. The new national program was designed to pay students between $1,000 to $5,000 for up to 500 hours of volunteer work. WE Charity was originally responsible for recruitment, training, and finding more than 20,000 volunteer placements with non-profit organizations across the country. The prime minister said he initially envisioned the Canada Service Corps would run the program. When he learned on May 8 that WE had been selected, Trudeau said he “pushed back” and hit “pause” before a cabinet decision, wanting to ensure that WE was the best choice and “the right and only partner to deliver the program.” Two weeks later, Trudeau said he was briefed that the public service believed WE was the only organization with the reach needed to administer the program in a timely way. “If we wanted the program to happen, it could only be with WE Charity,” Trudeau said he was told. He also said he knew the decision would face extra scrutiny. The prime minister reiterated that he made a mistake by not recusing himself from discussions about WE and the program, given his family’s connections to the charity. Trudeau is now facing an ethics investigation over the controversy that has rocked his government as it grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic. Trudeau appeared at several WE events over the years and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, is an “ambassador” for the charity and hosts a podcast for the organization.