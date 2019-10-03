Ryan Remiorz/CP Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau boards his campaign plane in Ottawa on Sept. 29, 2019.

Justin Trudeau says Conservative criticism of his party’s use of two campaign planes is akin to the “far-right tactics” used to try to discredit environmentalists. The Liberal leader was asked in Montreal Thursday to respond to a broadside Tory Leader Andrew Scheer levelled against him during a French-language debate the night before. Scheer accused Trudeau of being a hypocrite and “fake environmentalist” because he is the only leader using two planes on the campaign trail. “One for you and the media, and the other for your costumes and your canoe,” Scheer quipped. The Liberals have been using a second plane to fly around equipment, signage and flags to dress their events and rallies. Watch: Trudeau defends use of second campaign plane

Trudeau was quick to note that Liberals are buying carbon offsets to cover the emissions from their air travel, while the Tories are not. Offsets let companies or individuals spend money on projects such as tree planting to make up for carbon emissions from activities such as air travel. The Liberal leader told reporters Thursday that Liberals also used two planes in the 2015 campaign and purchased offsets to ensure they could “meet more Canadians than any other campaign” across the country. “But what we’re seeing here from the Conservatives is a classic and desperate attempt to distract from the fact that they have zero approach on climate change, don’t even think it’s important,” he said. “It’s a well established far-right tactic to try [to] discredit environmentalists and people who actually want to fight [climate change] by distracting.” Speaking with reporters in Kingsclear, N.B., Scheer said it isn’t true that Tories lack a meaningful climate plan. “We actually have a real plan for the environment. Our plan will lower emissions,” Scheer said, even though a prominent expert has said the strategy will cause emissions to rise.

Scheer is pledging to scrap the federal carbon price and instead force big polluters to invest in green technology — a plan the Tory leader says will curb global emissions as other countries use Canadian-made energy-efficient products. “We can chase away jobs and investment here, we can make the cost of living even higher and higher here, only to see that economic activity replaced by production in China, in Indonesia, in India, and emissions will actually go up for the world,” he said. “So the planet is not better off under Justin Trudeau’s approach. It will be under our approach.” The Tory leader would not explain why his campaign isn’t buying carbon offsets, but claimed the Conservative campaign plane uses less fuel and emits fewer emissions than the one that carries Trudeau around. “We’ve found that we’ve got more than enough space. We can make due with just the one [plane],” he said, tongue-in-cheek. “And I don’t buy Mr. Trudeau’s excuse that somehow purchasing some credits excuses him, gives him the privilege to burn more fuel at tens of thousands of gallons... per flight.”

Paul Chiasson/CP Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer responds to questions prior to boarding his campaign plane in Ottawa on Sept. 11, 2019.