We are asking the public that if you spot Kam McLeod or Bryer Schmegelsky to consider them as dangerous - take no actions – do not approach – and call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/RdhBNVr5im

VANCOUVER — RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are considered suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, his American girlfriend Chynna Deese and an unidentified man found a few kilometres from the teens’ burned-out vehicle