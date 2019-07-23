NEWS
07/23/2019 14:52 EDT

B.C. Teens Kam McLeod And Bryer Schmegelsky Now Suspects In Three Homicides

The bodies of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese were found near the teens' burned vehicle.

VANCOUVER — RCMP say two British Columbia teenagers who were first thought to be missing are now considered suspects in the deaths of three people in northern B.C.

Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky are considered suspects in the deaths of Australian Lucas Fowler, his American girlfriend Chynna Deese and an unidentified man found a few kilometres from the teens’ burned-out vehicle

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese, shown here in this undated photo, were found dead on the side of a highway in northeastern British Columbia on July 20, 2019.

Shoihet says McLeod and Schmegelsky were last seen in northern Saskatchewan, driving a grey 2011 Toyota Rav 4.

Shoihet says if anyone spots these teens, both six-foot-4 inches tall and weighing around 169 pounds, consider them dangerous and don’t approach, instead call 911.

PREVIOUSLY

She says police initially thought the pair had been missing when their burned-out truck and camper was found a few kilometres from the body of the unidentified man near Dease Lake.

Now, she says, investigators have new information that leads them to believe the teenagers are suspects in all three deaths.

