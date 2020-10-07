Ethan Miller via Getty Images Democratic U.S. vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris waves as she arrives at an event on Oct. 2, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wednesday night marks the first U.S. vice-presidential debate between Vice-President Mike Pence and senator Kamala Harris. And if you’re an avid reader of the New York Times, you might imagine millions of Canadians will be glued to their screens looking to support “native daughter” Kamala Harris. You might even think Canadians are calling it “K-Day.” Ahead of the debate, the New York Times published a piece Tuesday outlining Harris’s time as a teenager in Montreal. The story traces Democratic VP nominee’s high school years and early politics, featuring interviews with her friends and former classmates. It’s an interesting look at the senator’s past and her connection to Canada. WATCH: Kamala Harris and Mike Pence prepare to face off. Story continues below.

But, as many Canadians on Twitter were quick to point out, it also suggests Canada has fully, as a nation, jumped on the “Kamala mania” train. That may be a bit of a stretch. According to the article, “Canadians have claimed her as a native daughter, seeing her as an embodiment of the country’s progressive politics.” The Times story describes a CBC report that plainly and simply stated Harris went to school in Canada as “gushing.” “Some also have a sense that if her ticket wins, it could mend Canada’s fraught ties with a once dependable ally,” the Times story read. Canadians were quick to cry foul, pointing out that while many might like the senator, this is no “Schitt’s Creek” or Raptors-level national obsession.

No Canadians I know feel this way! And heard/read Kamala couldn’t wait to get back to California. Why does @nytimes bother having 🇨🇦 journalists if they can’t tell relevant and true stories about 🇨🇦? @ianrausten@DanBilefskyhttps://t.co/razkE4RQ8N — kate marshall🌿 (@kmbmarshall) October 6, 2020

no we haven't — Rob (@robrousseau) October 6, 2020

... we really don't. — Braaaaainsdy 🧟‍♂️ (@bsteeper) October 7, 2020

Yes there has been way too much fawning and embarrassing media attention given here to the "omg Kamala has a Canadian connection" framing. But there is no such thing as "Kamala mania" here get some reporters who actually cover Canada not Canada twitter. — Ben Woodfinden (@BenWoodfinden) October 6, 2020

excuse me I need to leave Twitter so I can start baking a cake for tonight's Kamalamania party, if you're Canadian you'll understand — Rishi Maharaj (@9x19) October 7, 2020

Some suspected that Canadians were in on the joke.

It's so bizarre and the only explanation I have is that the NYT reporters are being trolled by their own friends and relatives. "Yes, that's right, Kamala-mania, write that down." https://t.co/gY1mvQyiS8 — Kate Don't Go Into the Cornfield (@kateheartfield) October 6, 2020

And others were just straight-up confused.

I have never been a more accurate representation of the Confused Woman With Maths Gif than read "Kamala-mania" pic.twitter.com/kx0W2EBzA1 — Claudie 🐙 (@ClH2OArs) October 6, 2020

Though, there are some Kamala supporters in Canada. Quebec comic artist Kaj Hasselriis even made a whole book about Harris’s time in Montreal called “Kamala In Canada” — and at least the Winnipeg school district is onboard.

Thanks @WinnipegSD for buying Kamala in Canada for all your schools. Your books are on the way! #hotoffthepresshttps://t.co/pXEZu6AwKlpic.twitter.com/aYzjoLdalC — Kaj Hasselriis (@KajHasselriis) October 2, 2020

The true North wrong and free This isn’t the first time the American outlet has made a broad over-characterization of the great white north, as many Canadians pointed out.

I don't have anything against Kamala Harris per-se. But how does the NYT... the New York Times!... keep getting stories about Canada so wrong. It's like they're Canada reporters are just tasked to dream things and then write. — Chris - Universal Basic Income - Alemany 🇨🇦 (@chrisalecanada) October 6, 2020

another day, another horrible Canada story in a major US media outlet — Jill Kestler-DAmours (@jkdamours) October 5, 2020

Memorably, one of the paper’s Canadian reporters, Catherine Porter, tweeted in 2017 that Canadians were calling cannabis legalization day “C-Day,” a phrase no Canadian had likely ever used until that point.

Canadians are calling it C-Day. On Wednesday, Canada will legalize recreational cannabis use across the country. I'll be live on Periscope at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow at a pot lounge in Toronto, answering your questions & giving you a look at the festivities. Tweet me your questions. — Catherine Porter (@porterthereport) October 16, 2018

who specifically is calling it C-day? — 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐚 𝐤𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐧𝐚𝐧 (@ManishaKrishnan) October 16, 2018

I'm Canadian. I have NEVER heard a single Canadian call tomorrow C-Day.

Not one.

Not once. — RockGolf (@🏠) (@rock_golf) October 16, 2018

Earlier this year, the paper suggested Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could add some “razzle-dazzle” to what it described as a “sprawling, bone-chillingly cold country.” In May, the Times published a story that claimed “as a rule, Canadians have deep respect and fear of wild animals, grown from living in a country of vast forests and few people.” Last year, the paper shared a Nanaimo bar recipe, calling it “a tremendously sweet, no-bake layered bar cookie from Canada” and even Seth Rogen had to step in to correct the record.

It’s actually from Nanaimo which is a town on Vancouver Island, which is where the ferry arrives when you leave Vancouver. This is a strange headline. But these things are fucking delicious. https://t.co/pP0YG2ifc6 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2019