Mark Makela via Getty Images U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris walks the abbreviated parade route with her great niece Amara after President Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

Anyone who says fashion is frivolous might rethink the matter when they’re face-to-face with a photo of Kamala Harris’ great-nieces on Inauguration Day.

The two young sisters, Amara and Leela, were in attendance at the ceremony on Wednesday, and they made sure their outfits were suitable for the occasion. Their mom, Meena Harris, who is the niece of the now first Black, South Asian female vice-president of the United States, posted an adorable photo on Instagram:

The two girls posed adorably in fluffy white and gold faux-fur animal print coats, accessorized with black masks, mittens and their trademark shiny Doc Marten boots (more on those boots later).

“Special coats to look just like Auntie’s,” Meena Harris wrote in the post’s caption.

The second photo in the post is a photo of Kamala Harris as a young girl, also decked out in a furry animal-print coat, surrounded by her family.

Meena Harris/Instagram A young Kamala Harris in her stylish furry coat.

It was a perfect homage from the girls to their Auntie Kamala; in November when it was finally announced that now-President Joe Biden had won the U.S. election and Harris would become vice-president, the tiny but mighty duo also matched their auntie, both sartorially and symbolically.

The girls were photographed in a joyful pose with Kamala Harris, decked out in bright white dresses, matching their auntie’s elegant white suit — white being the colour that symbolizes the suffragettes who fought for women’s right to vote.

And of course, the girls rocked their Doc Marten boots, which were clearly made for walkin’.

The little girls understood the enormity of the inauguration, their mom told Scary Mommy. “My older one, she’s been packing seriously for two days straight. And it’s non-stop and she’s reading every book that has ever been written about Joe and Auntie. She’s obsessed with Joe Biden. She just cannot contain herself.”