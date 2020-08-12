An excerpt of the text he sent on Tuesday afternoon: “Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump.”

Big news, indeed! To announce Senator Harris, of California, as his vice-presidential running mate was also to set off the inevitable chain of jubilant headlines, each declaring the seemingly triumphant, “historic” nature of the occasion.

Harris, 55, is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for the national office by a major political party. This title, to some, was immediately deemed a sign of progress.

Now, some quickfire background.

Harris is the daughter of two immigrant academics who met in grad school, amid the convulsing UC Berkeley protests of the mid-1960s: her mother was a five-foot tall breast cancer researcher from India, and her father is a retired leftist Stanford economics professor from Jamaica.

The VP-nominee was born in Oakland, but she spent a generous portion of her teenage life in Montreal, where her mother had a teaching job at McGill and where she graduated, in 1981, from Westmount High. (Per the Montreal Gazette, her 336-page memoir devotes just two pages to her time here in Canada.

The response from Jamaicans and Indians online

Yes, Harris has a special connection to Canada — even if she doesn’t always acknowledge it. She spent formative years here. She speaks French. “I’m not good at talking about myself,” she has said. “It’s like extracting stuff from me.” Still, some Canadians have been eager to claim her:

Did you know that Kamala Harris has a Canadian connection?? She graduated for WestMount High School in Montréal 🇨🇦. I love living in Montréal even more. — 🇳🇱Frank Van Der Burg 🇨🇦 (@Frankvdb711) August 11, 2020

I just heard on the news that Kamala Harris studied in Montreal.



On behalf of Canada, we claim her as our own! — Jiggly (@JigglyPants44) August 11, 2020

And just to continue along the axis of her heritage, there are many Jamaican and Indian folk scrambling on social media to claim Harris as their own, expressing their pride at sharing an ethnicity with the nominee.

Here, some Jamaican users expressing their excitement:

I’m telling you Jamaicans are picking out the draperies for the White House right now. #JamaicanKHive #KHive #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Q0RHMIBSVA — YardySpice 🇯🇲 🇺🇸 (@ABlackTweeter) August 12, 2020

As a Jamaican/West Indian American- I’m freaking thrilled right now!! https://t.co/yeLWZ68Gym — Motivated_Mom (@CharliP73) August 11, 2020

The energy that AKA’s 💗💚 Howard grads 💙❤️ Links 💚, Jamaican 🇯🇲 and Indian 🇮🇳 folx are giving right now. I’m here for ALLLLL of it!!! 💃🏽💃🏽#BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/uKeQ1gVcoM — Natalie V. Nagthall (@nvnagthall) August 12, 2020

So excited. Called my mom and she’s crying tears of joy like when Obama got elected. She’s Jamaican and the pride is overflowing right now. @SenKamalaHarris we love you 🤎 — TonyTone (@TonyTone73) August 11, 2020

And here, some Indian users doing the same:

Choosing Kamala is a major moment because a candidate trying to WIN the election said, this woman, this Black, Indian-American woman, is the best bet to win the entire ball game. Not pity or tokenism. Betting the game on her. That, friends, is what equality feels like — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) August 12, 2020

It’s really a matter of pride that Democratic Presidential nominee @JoeBiden has chosen US politician of Indian Tamil origin @KamalaHarris as his VP running mate for the US Presidential elections. I wish Kamala Harris the best in the US elections. Good to see the inclusiveness. pic.twitter.com/PsJY3SRzBi — Kanimozhi (கனிமொழி) (@KanimozhiDMK) August 12, 2020

I’m just so excited that Kamala Harris will be up there as both a mixed race woman and the first Indian VP of the most powerful country on earth!Growing up I never dreamed I would see this, its so important for someone like me to witness this moment. #representationmatters https://t.co/JBm8AxliEh — Jaz (@JasiBP) August 12, 2020

But, there are critical takes, too:

This video omits a key part of South Asian heritage that her mother was proud of, the deeply rooted casteism in almost every upper caste person in the United States. "In Indian society we go by birth,” Kamala's mother Shyamala explains. “We are Brahmins, that is the top caste." https://t.co/wTsDyVmgHX — Sharmin Hossain (@sharminultra) August 12, 2020

Many of Harris’ critics point to her fraught record on criminal justice

But Harris’ nomination triggered more than just a wave of pride from Jamaican and Indian people on social media. It also launched a review of her record on criminal justice, which haunts her present candidacy. An important fragment of the conversation around Harris’ nomination that has emerged among her critics has been that a Black identity does not amount to politics which benefit Black people.

Harris, a self-described “progressive prosecutor,” has held jobs as the San Francisco district attorney as well as the California attorney general, and so her politics on criminal justice have been widely discussed over the last couple of years. And as many of us likely now by now, not only does mass incarceration disproportionately affect Black people — who are almost six times more likely to be imprisoned than white Americans, more likely to experience lengthy prison sentences, and who have disproportionate levels of interactions with police forces — but the early penitentiary system’s roots cannot be separated from U.S. chattel slavery.

Normalizing, and accepting a future where Black moms are criminalized, Black girls have to deal with the school to prison pipeline, are cut off from the same educational and economic opportunities, and live in fear of sexual assault daily is what hurts Black women the most. — K (@sheabutterfemme) August 11, 2020

So when Harris’ policies on criminal justice are considered in the context of these facts, the position of her Black critics clarifies itself. Harris struggled to secure support from Black voters early on in her initial campaign for the presidency. As San Francisco’s district attorney, she was strongly supportive of an anti-truancy law that threatened parents with criminal charges if their kids missed school.

She has, on multiple occasions, failed to hold police and prosecutors accountable for instances of misconduct. Two years after the killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, she proudly called herself a “top cop.”

In California, she routinely refused to observe U.S. Supreme Court orders to lessen overcrowding in prisons. She has been criticized for her fight to keep innocent people in prison. “Time after time, when progressives urged her to embrace criminal justice reforms as a district attorney and then the state’s attorney general, Ms. Harris opposed them or stayed silent,” law professor Lara Bazelon wrote in the New York Times last year. “Most troubling, Ms. Harris fought tooth and nail to uphold wrongful convictions that had been secured through official misconduct that included evidence tampering, false testimony and the suppression of crucial information by prosecutors.”

Much of the aforementioned history was newly scrutinized after the death of George Floyd. Against the backdrop of global protests and calls to defund the police, Harris’ seemingly pro-cop and pro-incarceration stance didn’t sit well with many of her critics, who were confused by her dual image as a criminal justice reformist and a “tough on crime” “top cop.”

In 2019, after extensive criticism, Harris outlined a plan to “transform the criminal justice system and re-envision public safety in America.” It included several tenets that opposed her earlier stances on criminal justice, with promises to reduce the prison population, create national standards in policing and accountability, ensure humane treatment for incarcerated people and prioritize historically vulnerable communities. She has also backed proposals to revise the country’s bail system and to make lynching a federal crime.

How these positions will stand throughout her bid for the White House remains to be seen. There’s a long way to go to election day, but the time will pass quickly. For now, Kamala is being proudly claimed by those who finally see someone at the top who shares their roots.