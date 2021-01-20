Kamala Harris Becomes Vice-President Of The United States

Kamala Harris has officially been sworn in as vice-president of the United States in what is a historic moment, especially for women of colour across the country.

Harris’ inauguration marks the first time that either a woman, a Black American or an Asian American has become vice-president of the U.S.

Born to Indian and Jamaican immigrant parents, she has called herself “a proud American” whose Black and Indian heritages “are of equal weight in terms of who I am.”