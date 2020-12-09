Let the billionaires in your life know that they won’t need to RSVP for the Kardashians’ annual Christmas party this year.

Khloe Kardashian revealed that her famous family cancelled their fancy festivities on Sunday. In response to a Twitter user’s inquiry about their highly-anticipated holiday card photoshoots, the 36-year-old mother of True Thompson stated that the Kardashian-Jenners haven’t done any of their usual glitzy holiday merry-making because “Covid has taken over.”

We have not done anything. No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

In a later response to another Twitter user, she singled out California’s COVID-19 surges specifically as the reason they were nixing the fun for the first time in over 40 years and described conditions there as “out-of-control.” In the U.S. state where the family resides, there have been more than 1.3-million confirmed cases as of Tuesday.

The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we’re not doing a Christmas Eve party this year. It’s the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 🥺I believe. Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020

It’s a smart move, in keeping with medical advice around social distancing at this stage of the pandemic, as infectious diseases experts across North America have urged people to avoid holiday get-togethers with friends and family outside of their immediate households.

The weight of public ridicule probably played a role in the Kardashians’ decision, too. Kim Kardashian’s private island party in October caused a social-media uproar and reminded people, during a time of multiple crises and great economic inequality , that the rich really do lead different lives than everyone else.

If the family had gone ahead with their Christmas party, it would have been incredibly expensive. Their last holiday get-together was estimated to cost roughly $558,000, a hefty price-tag for most. That much money could provide the COVID vaccine to 11,160 Canadians — numbers based on the type of vaccines Canada will receive at the end of December, which are reportedly around $25 per dose and require two shots.

But even those six figures pales in comparison to the Kardashians’ $1.6-million December bash in 2018.

Hopefully the illustrious family members will spread good cheer in much the same ways many Canadians are planning to this month, via virtual parties and thoughtful gift-giving.

And for those of us who live vicariously through the glamourous scenes, well, there’s always 2021!

I am so over 2020! (Says everyone) Next year, our Christmas Eve party is going to be so fucking fire! Covid better be gone by next Christmas — Khloé (@khloekardashian) December 7, 2020