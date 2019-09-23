A federal Liberal election candidate is calling attention to a shocking lawn sign in Ottawa as an example of intolerance in politics. Karen McCrimmon and her campaign team were out canvassing in the riding of Kanata—Carleton on Sunday when they spotted the sign that reads, “We shoot every 3rd Liberal. 2nd one just left,” beside another sign that promoted her Conservative rival Justina McCaffrey. McCrimmon told HuffPost Canada it was the “harshest” sign she’s seen since entering politics.

Ok... I must admit to struggling with this but I decided that by being silent, I would not do right by my team or by my beliefs that politics should be civil. When we see an example of intolerance or suggestions of violence, we must challenge them. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/CsPMBXnVfO — Karen McCrimmon (@karenmccrimmon) September 23, 2019

“I must admit to struggling with this but I decided that by being silent, I would not do right by my team or by my beliefs that politics should be civil,” McCrimmon wrote on Twitter Monday when she shared photos of the sign. “When we see an example of intolerance or suggestions of violence, we must challenge them.” McCrimmon, the incumbent, was first elected in 2015. The former lieutenant-colonel also connected the sign to her time serving with the Canadian Armed Forces. “I wore a flak jacket in Afghanistan to help secure the people there the right to vote,” she wrote. “Damned if I would allow this to pass unchallenged.”

I wore a flak jacket in Afghanistan to help secure the people there, the right to vote. Damned if I would allow this to pass unchallenged. 2/2 — Karen McCrimmon (@karenmccrimmon) September 23, 2019