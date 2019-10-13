In real life, it can be tricky to compliment someone who just changed their hair colour. You want to acknowledge that it looks good — without drawing attention to the fact that the change didn’t occur naturally. Luckily, in the case of people whose livelihood involves being in front of large crowds and getting photographed regularly, we don’t have to follow that kind of decorum the way we would if it were someone in our social circle. For that reason, we can loudly say: great highlights, Kate Middleton!

KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx Kate Middleton visits The Angela Marmont Centre for UK Biodiversity at The Natural History Museum in London, Oct. 9, 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge showed off her new, slightly lighter hairdo during a visit to London’s Natural History Museum on Wednesday. She checked out the museum’s Centre for Biodiversity to learn about efforts to protect U.K. wildlife. The duchess wore wire-legged green trousers from Jigsaw, a brand also beloved by her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, with a purple top by Warehouse, pumps by Tod’s and a matching Chanel purse. But all eyes were on her hair, which was a slightly warmer, lighter, honey-caramel than the deep chestnut colour we’re used to. It’s apparently the blondest we’ve ever seen it, a fact that’s exciting a great many media outlets. Tina Fey once said that “all American women, of all races, eventually have honey-blond hair.” Perhaps that’s true of British women, as well?

WPA Pool via Getty Images