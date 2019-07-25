Kensington Palace Slams Botox Claim About Kate As 'Categorically False'

Kensington Palace denied Kate Middleton got a Botox treatment after a U.K. plastic surgeon posted side-by-side photos of the duchess and claimed she “loves a bit of baby Botox.”

The palace, which rarely responds to such matters, slammed Dr. Munir Somji’s claim as “categorically false” in a statement to the New York Post, and added: “The Royal Family never endorse commercial activity.” The palace declined to elaborate in response to HuffPost’s questions.

Somji posted pictures on Instagram that he purported were before and after photos of the duchess. His post also promoted his practice’s cosmetic treatments.

“Our Kate loves a bit of baby Botox,” Somji wrote in the caption, suggesting the duchess was a patient. The post was removed on Thursday, but HuffPost captured a screenshot of it before it was taken down.